Contract employee refuses to issue train tickets to passengers against cash transaction at Rajapalayam

Commotion prevailed at Rajapalayam railway station for a while on Tuesday afternoon after the railway contract employee, insisting on cashless transaction, refused to issue train tickets against cash transaction.

Many passengers, men and women, who had come to the station to travel to different destinations by Madurai-Guruvayur Express and Sengottai-Madurai passenger had to quarrel with the employee. The contract worker said that he cannot give tickets against cash and asked the passengers to pay through mobile payment applications using the QR code pasted on the wall of the ticket counter.

However, most of the passengers did not have any mobile payment application. Even after the passengers asking him to show the railway order that made cashless transaction mandatory for buying train tickets, the employee stood his ground.

As time passed, passengers trickled in one by one and over 30 of them started agitating. One of the passengers had recorded the commotion with his mobile phone and uploaded it on the social media. In the video clipping, a passenger is heard shouting at the railway employee threatening to complain against him with the Divisional Railway Manager. However, the employee remained unmoved and he left the counter in a huff.

Later, the passengers rushed to the office of the Station Master and complained to him about the high-handedness of the railway employee in denying tickets.

A passenger complained that only one counter was available for issuing unreserved tickets in the station. Both the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines were not working due to lack of power following power shutdown in the area, said a railway source.

Just before the two trains could arrive and leave the station by 1.20 p.m. and 1.22 p.m., the Station Master could arrange another person to issue tickets against cash transaction, the source added.

Meanwhile, a railway official said that in order to promote cashless transactions, the railway administration had advised the ticket issuing employees to encourage usage of QR code for payments. However, since the said railway contract employee had not complied with the order, he was warned with a fine amount. Frustrated with the fine, the employee suddenly insisted only on cashless payment, railway sources added.

Joint secretary of Rajapalayam Rail Users’ Association M.S. Hari Shankar complained that cashless payment could only be an option of payment and should not be the mandatory payment mode. “Not every passenger travelling will have the mobile payment application. Forcing passengers to use the payment using QR code is not the right way of handling passengers who want to travel only with tickets,” he added.