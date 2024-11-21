 />
Continuous rainfall triggers waterlogging in many areas of Thoothukudi

Residents lament that every year their area gets flooded during rain and demand a permanent solution as deploying pump sets to drain the water was not helping control the situation

Published - November 21, 2024 10:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Pumps have been deployed on many roads to pump out the the rainwater in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Pumps have been deployed on many roads to pump out the the rainwater in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Continuous rainfall in Thoothukudi has caused severe hardship for residents as rainwater has inundated several areas. Efforts to drain stagnant water in the city have been intensified.

The northeast monsoon has been very active in southern parts of the State. Over the past few days, this had brought widespread rainfall across the district. The persistent rainfall in the city had led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Rajiv Nagar, P&T Colony, Annai Theresa Nagar, Millerpuram and Paulpandi Nagar.

M.S. Muthu, a resident of P&T Colony, said: “Every year the situation is the same during the monsoon. Motors are brought in to pump the water out, but a permanent solution is needed. The roads leading to the BMC School are in terrible condition because of water stagnation. In addition to that, the incomplete work of the underground drainage system has added to the issues encountered by residents.”

James, a shop owner in Ward 16 of the city, expressed his dissatisfaction with the recurring drainage issues. “We really want to know whether the motors are even running. Most of the time during such situations our toilets are the most affected as there is back up.”

Inspecting the affected areas Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan said that actions were taken to drain the water in these areas swiftly.

L. Madhubalan, Commissioner of the Corporation, said that about 47 rainwater pumping stations and 19 underground drainage pumping systems are in operation to drain water in the affected areas. The rurring problems in these areas are largely due to vacant lands, he added.

