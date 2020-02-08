Continuous learning essential to be successful in career, says V-C

At a time when technology is constantly evolving, it is important for students to develop interdisciplinary skills. Apart from pursuing theoretical knowledge, students must develop their critical thinking, gain practical experience and take part in extracurricular activities to be successful in their career, said Vice-Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women’s University Vaidehi Vijayakumar, on Saturday.

Speaking at the 54th Graduation Day of Lady Doak College, she said that continuous learning and the constant update of knowledge would help graduates identify and sustain a good career. They should be curious to update the latest development, she added.

She also urged the graduates to optimally utilise opportunities to be successful. “Unless knowledge is transformed to create innovations that help to create social or economic change, it does not serve its purpose. So make use of the opportunities to become successful entrepreneurs,” she said. She also added that failure is an inevitable part of success.

A total of 1,389 graduates received their degrees during the event.

College principal Christianna Singh presented the annual report and highlighted the achievements of the college in the past one year. She stressed that along with intellectual knowledge, graduates must also focus on moral values and be socially responsible to be successful in life.