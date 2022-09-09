Continuous follow-up of ganja cases results in 10 years of jail term for 17

Close monitoring of court hearings by Madurai city police bears fruit

Madurai Meticulous investigation with a continuous follow-up of ganja cases in the court has resulted in 10 years of jail term for 17 accused (15 persons, as two persons involved in two cases) in as many as five cases since July. The court has also imposed ₹ one lakh fine on them.

Among the convicts are anti-social elements like ‘Dori’ Mari, Kali alias Vellaikali and ‘Agori’ Karthik, all belonging to former Corporation zonal chairman Rajapandi’s gang. Also Rajapandi’s rival, another former corporation zonal chairman V.K.Gurusamy’s supporters Bose alias Subash Chandra Bose, Meenakshisundaram and Sakthivel are also among the convicted persons.

All the five cases were pertaining to illegal possession of ganja of commercial quantity – more than 20 kg – for selling among smaller ganja peddlers.

The city police took up a focussed follow-up for 27 ganja cases of commercial quantity and that has started to produce desired results, said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

The cases had been registered from July 2020 by Karimedu, Keeraithurai and S.S. Colony police stations.

Besides their success in getting conviction, the police are also happy about the longer duration of imprisonment for these accused who had kept the city police on their toes with their criminal activities.

"The personal enmity between the two politicians (the zonal chairpersons) has led to bloodsheds with revenge murders continuing for over a decade. The gang war has so far claimed more than a dozen lives," said a senior police officer.

Both sides had kept recruiting new anti-social elements to keep their gang bigger to attack the rivals at their will.

“Besides collecting ‘mamool’ from rice mills, the gangsters also resorted to ganja peddling to make quick money to meet the expenditure on court cases and also to feed the gang members so as to keep the flock in-tact,” said Inspector of Police (Keeraithurai) G. Pethuraj.

The daring murders committed by the gangsters had made them most dreaded so much so that witnesses feared for their life to tender evidence against them in court.

"Their conviction for 10 years could help the police in getting them convicted in murder cases also as the witnesses no more need to fear them in giving their statements in the court," the Commissioner said.

The police are now working on the remaining 22 ganja cases of commercial quantity.

Also, now the police are trying to take the murder cases, involving these gangsters, to the logical end at the earliest to keep the city peaceful. “We will follow up the cases even in the High Court,” the Commissioner added.