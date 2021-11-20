Continue direct procurement of farm produce from farmers: CPI (M)

‘Pass resolution in Parliament to formalise withdrawal of farm laws’

The Union Government, which has been compelled to withdraw the controversial farm laws following sustained and an unprecedented year-long agitation by the farmers, should formally pass a resolution in the Parliament in this connection, CPI (M) central committee member U. Vasuki said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday in the sidelines of the party’s 2-day district committee conference that commenced on Saturday, Ms. Vasuki said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fearing a crushing defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, had repealed the farm laws. Besides passing resolution in the Parliament to formalise withdrawal of these controversial laws, the Union Government should ensure minimum support price for farm produce and create more number of cold storages to store the harvested goods.

To encourage farming and ensuring decent minimum support price for growers, the Centre and the Tamil Nadu Governments should continue direct procurement of farm produce from agriculturists directly.

On the unprecedented fuel price hike, Ms. Vasuki said the excise duty and cess being levied on petrol and diesel should be cut drastically. Slashing of price should also be applied to liquefied petroleum gas.

The CPI (M) leader came down heavily on the PMK and Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi for having announced cash price for those who assault actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

“Instead of doing third-rate politics in Tamil Nadu, these people should join hands with the CPI (M) in its fight for the people’s welfare,” She invited.

Ms. Vasuki expressed concern over the unprecedented rise in sexual harassment of children on school premises. “The Tamil Nadu Government should take punitive measures to crush such crime against children and the women as well,” she appealed.

She urged the CBI, inquiring into the violence that erupted during anti-Sterlite protest and the killing of 13 persons in police firing, to file the charge sheet without further delay.

In the inaugural function of the party’s district conference held earlier, district executive committee member Rahgavan hoisted the CPI (M) flag and passed a resolution against the move to privatise VOC Port, Thoothukudi. Another resolution called for tax waiver for partly mechanised matchstick manufacturing units.