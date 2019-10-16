Continuation of AIADMK rule will harm State, says Nallakannu

TIRUNELVELI

Welfare and all-round development of Tamil Nadu would suffer a serious beating if the AIADMK, which was indulging in corruption of all sorts and had no courage to resist the Centre’s anti-Tamil projects and policies, was allowed to rule the State, veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Nallakannu said the BJP-led Union government, which was allowing private players in strategically important portfolios like defence and railways undermining the nation’s security and economy, was pushing harmful hydrocarbon, GAIL pipeline project, NEET, etc., in Tamil Nadu despite stiff opposition from the people and Opposition parties.

However, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu had no courage to resist these projects and policies. Even after instances of impersonation in NEET, the State government was supporting it and was not saying anything against the Centre’s decision to introduce Bhagavad Gita as a subject in engineering courses.

Mr. Nallakannu said ‘kudimaramathu’ works across the State were not executed properly, and farmers in Cauvery delta’s tail-end areas were still waiting for water for irrigation due to poor desilting of supply channels. Consequently, a huge quantity of Cauvery water was going waste into the sea, he added.

The corrupt AIADMK administration, which had taken no steps to create new jobs by attracting industrial investments, had shelved development of Nanguneri Special Economic Zone. Without conducting local body elections, the government was increasing property tax, drinking water tax, solid waste management tax, vacant land tax, etc., in the absence of elected representatives, he said.

He also appealed to voters not to sell their votes for cash.