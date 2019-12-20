Contestants take oath to not bribe voters

DINDIGUL

The Kaliamman Temple in the centre of Pithalaipatti village in Athoor union in the district, witnessed a different kind of a gathering on Wednesday. The village people had invited all the candidates contesting in the upcoming local body polls for various posts in the panchayat board to the temple and made them take an oath that they would restrain from distributing money for votes.

The candidates, one by one, took the oath in front of the deity and promised that they would not bribe voters by giving cash or other gifts. “This is an effort to touch upon the conscience of both the contestants and the voters and make them practise a fair and corruption-free election. We, as residents of Pithalaipatti, will not take any bribe for casting our votes,” said a villager.

At a time when, posts of village panchayat president are being auctioned and contestants clash along caste lines, this kind of effort by the people of Pithalaipatti comes as an example for other villages to follow.

In Chettinayakkanpatti under Dindigul union, one of the contestants belonging to the opposition party had organised a mega biryani feast on Tuesday for voters, where money was allegedly distributed along with the food.

However, Dindigul police denied the charge and said that the contestant hosted the biryani feast as it was his daughter’s wedding.

Meanwhile, people belonging to 10 villages under Athoor union, including Hanumantharayankottai, Kannivadi, Chinnalapatti, Mylapur and Veerakkal, threatened to boycott the local body polls and protested on the road, wearing black badges.

They said that they were being deprived of water from Kamarajar Sagar lake dam, because of which agriculture had taken a beating in these villages. They added that the region, though situated in the foothills of Palani hills, is forced to buy drinking water from private tankers. “Only if the water woes are addressed, we will cast our votes, or else, we will boycott the elections,” said the villagers.