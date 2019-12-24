Contest for students

To encourage the younger generation to evince interest in Tamil literature, the Kamban Kazhagam is organising State-level annual oratorical competition for college students and recitation of lyrics from Kamba Ramayana for school students.

Its secretary Pala Palaniappan said the recitation competition would be held in the morning and the oratorical competition in the evening at Karthikeyan School at Magarnonbu Pottal here on January 4. The recitation competition is open for students of classes 6,7 and 8 and the oratorical contest is open for all arts and science, engineering or professional college students. A college could send two students to take part in the competition.

The participants would be given three topics – ‘Kamban kanda dheivam,’ ‘Kamban kanda manithan’ and ‘Kamban kanda thondan’ and one of the topics would be announced half an hour before the commencement of the competition.

The winner would be given a cash award of ₹ 3,000 and he/she would be given an opportunity to address the Kamban festival to be held in March. The second winner would be given cash award of ₹ 1,000 and the third winner ₹500.

The Kamba Ramayana lyrics recitation competition would be chosen from Sundarakandam (Urukattupadalam song 74 to 94). The winner would be given cash award of ₹ 1,000 and five participants would be given ₹ 250 each, he said. For additional details, the students could dial 94450 22137.