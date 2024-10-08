Contest for horticulture farmers involved in organic farming

Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops has invited applications from horticulture farmers for awards meant for those involved in organic farming.

A statement from Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the State government was encouraging farmers to go for organic farming by giving awards at the State level. The award comes with cash prizes of ₹1 lakh for State-level winner, second prize of ₹60,000 and third prize of ₹40,000.

Application for the contest can be downloaded from www.tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in and the filled in applications with relevant documents can be submitted to Assistant Director (Horticulture) in their respective blocks.