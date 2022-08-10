Madurai

Contents of Sivakalai burial urns taken to Madurai Kamaraj University for analysis

In the third phase of excavation, 34 burial urns have been recovered from 10 pits dug in Sivakalai hillock in Thoothukudi district.
Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI August 10, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:13 IST

The bones and other materials found in 34 burial urns, which were unearthed during the ongoing third phase of excavation in Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district, have been taken to Madurai Kamaraj University’s Genetics Department for analysis to ascertain their age.

After the first two phases of the excavation carried out in Sivakalai in 2020 and 2021, during which more than 40 burial urns, earthenware, brass and iron materials were unearthed, paddy was found in some of the burial urns excavated during the second phase. Subsequent dating analysis done on the paddy fixed the age of the civilization as 3,200 years old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the third phase of the excavation going on since March 30 this year, 34 burial urns have been recovered from 10 pits dug in Sivakalai hillock. Since the burial urns remained closed, Excavation Field Director Prabhakaran and Professor of the Department of Genetics, MKU, Kumaresan opened them on Wednesday and examined the contents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The materials, including the bones, collected from the burial urns will be taken to the labs of our department for analysis to pinpoint the period,” Dr. Kumaresan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...