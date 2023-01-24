HamberMenu
Contempt petition filed against authorities for failing to reinstall fish sculpture in front of Madurai Railway Junction

January 24, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway (Madurai Division), on the contempt petition complaining about the failure of the authorities to reinstall the fish sculpture in front of the Madurai Railway Junction.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the response on the contempt petition filed by G.Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. The court imposed a cost of ₹ 2,000 on the petitioner for unnecessarily adding a few officials as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner said that he had filed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to reinstall the fish sculpture at the Madurai Railway Junction which was removed due to beautification works.

After the railway authorities submitted before the court that the fish sculpture had been reinstalled, the court observed that the prayer in the petition had become infructuous. Recording the submission made, the court dismissed the petition.

However, the petitioner said that he visited the Madurai Railway Junction about a week later and was shocked to find that the fish sculpture had not been reinstalled. He sought action be taken against the authorities for failing to reinstall the fish sculpture which used to adorn the eastern entry of the Madurai Railway Junction.

