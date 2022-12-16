Container lorry with banned tobacco seized

December 16, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have seized a container lorry with 134 kg of banned tobacco at Muthaiahpuram near here during a vehicle check.

The police said a container lorry was intercepted by the police during the vehicle check at Muthaiahpuram – Nesamony Nagar Junction on Thursday. The police also stopped a bike, which was the ‘pilot vehicle’ for the container lorry.

When the police checked the container, they found 134 kg banned tobacco products packed in bags. Besides seizing the tobacco products, the police also confiscated ₹1 lakh in cash, the container lorry and the bike. The police team arrested Ganesan, 56, of Ganesh Nagar near Muthaiahpuram, K. Mahesh, 28, B. Arun Kumar, 23, G. Satish Naik, 23 and A. Sashank Naik, 20, all from Bengaluru.

Further investigations are on.