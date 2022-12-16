  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Container lorry with banned tobacco seized

December 16, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized a container lorry with 134 kg of banned tobacco at Muthaiahpuram near here during a vehicle check.

The police said a container lorry was intercepted by the police during the vehicle check at Muthaiahpuram – Nesamony Nagar Junction on Thursday. The police also stopped a bike, which was the ‘pilot vehicle’ for the container lorry.

 When the police checked the container, they found 134 kg banned tobacco products packed in bags. Besides seizing the tobacco products, the police also confiscated ₹1 lakh in cash, the container lorry and the bike. The police team arrested Ganesan, 56, of Ganesh Nagar near Muthaiahpuram, K. Mahesh, 28, B. Arun Kumar, 23, G. Satish Naik, 23 and A. Sashank Naik, 20, all from Bengaluru.

 Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.