Container lorry with 600 kg of ganja seized

August 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Police checking the ganja bundles seized near Kayathar toll gate in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police have seized a container lorry with a special chamber in which 600 kg of ganja had been concealed.

The police said a special police team, which was checking vehicles near Kayathar toll gate on Tuesday stopped a container lorry. On closer look of the vehicle, the police found that a special chamber had been created within the container, where 600 kg of ganja, worth about ₹60 lakh, had been kept in 300 bags.

After seizing the container lorry with the narcotic substance, the police handed over driver V. Sathi Babu, 39, of Yenam in Puducherry, S. Vijayakumar, 36, of State Bank Colony in Thoothukudi, and B. John Arputha Bharath, 33, a preacher from Kovilpillaivilai near Arockiyapuram in Thoothukudi, to the Prohibition Wing Police for further investigation.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who inspected the container lorry, said the special vehicle check was conducted at Kayathar toll plaza following specific information about ganja smuggling. Investigations were on to nab those involved in this illegal trade, Dr. Balaji Saravanan added.

The SP appealed to the public to alert the police to ganja smuggling through mobile number 83000 14567.

