Contactless train ticket checking facility

Madurai
Madurai division of Southern Railway has introduced contactless ticket checking system at Madurai, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Dindigul railway stations.
The new system works with a web camera connected to monitors placed a little away from the camera.
“Passengers have to show their tickets and passenger identity particulars to the camera and the ticket checking staff would verify them with the help of monitors,” said an official.
Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin appreciated the Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer Gangula Suman and his team for this facility that would protect railway staff from getting infected with COVID-19. The new facility would also be provided at other stations.
Meanwhile, railway authorities have closed the PRS centres in Madurai following the complete lockdown in Madurai area from June 24 to 30. Passengers can obtain refund after June 30.
However, passengers can get e-tickets for their journey on Madurai-Villupuram and Nagercoil-Tiruchi special trains.
