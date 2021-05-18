Contact CWC to help children in distress

18 May 2021 18:50 IST

Madurai

Madurai

District Child Welfare Committee has urged the public to contact them if they across children in distress - those whose parents have died due to COVID-19 or those who are in need of care and protection.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement, the CWC has urged the public not to believe in messages about adoption of orphaned children, being circulated on social media platforms. Children can be adopted only through legal procedure along with permission of the CWC. The public can inform CWC district chairperson V.M. Vijayasaravanan at 97866 15915 about children who have lost their parents to COVID-19.

If there are any instances of child marriage or child abuse, the public can inform CWC member M.R. Shanthi at 94428 43937. The public can also contact CWC members B. Pandiaraja (86081 96393) or Shanmugam (98421 62762).