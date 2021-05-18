Contact CWC to help children in distress, Madurai officials say

The Madurai District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has urged the public to contact them in case there are children whose parents have died due to COVID-19, or other children who are in need of care and protection.

A statement issued by the members of the CWC urged the public not to believe in unwarranted messages about orphan children that are circulated on social media platforms. Children can be adopted only through legal procedures along with permission of the CWC.

The statement said that the the public can contact CWC District Chairperson V.M. Vijayasaravanan at 9786615915, in case they come to know about children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. Also, if there are any instances of child marriage, or child abuse, then the public can inform CWC member M.R. Shanthi at 9442843937.

The public can also contact CWC members B. Pandiaraja (8608196393) and Shanmugam (9842162762).