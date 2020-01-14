Consumers throng markets

Markets in Dindigul were awash with goods related to Pongal festival on Tuesday and consumers thronged markets to buy vegetables, sugarcane, turmeric and other products. Vegetables of the winter season such as tubers, sweet potato, lima beans and pulses were on sale at shops in the Gandhi Vegetable Market.

Sugarcane from Theni, Palani, Sanarpatti, Natham and Vadipatti arrived in bunches. A bunch of sugarcane was sold for ₹ 250 to 350 based on size and quality. A pair of turmeric from Karur, Erode and Oddanchatram was sold for ₹ 30 to ₹ 50. Prices of flowers continued to be higher.

Harvest and sale of palm tubers picked up since the past few days in villages and towns around Ramanathapuram. Farmers from hamlets like Regunathapuram and Natham Kulam raise palm tubers in small pieces of land and sell them once a year during Pongal.

“Due to excess water and rain, a portion of the yield has rotten and we could not get a good price. We ended up selling a tuber for 80 paise. Last year, we sold it for ₹ 2,” said G. Ramanathan, a farmer, who has raised tubers on 10 cents.

However, traders said they were able to sell the produce for an average price of ₹ 150 for hundred tubers. “Compared to last year, the price of palm tubers has come down. Too much of water is not really good for this plant. Retailers would finally sell tubers for ₹ 4 to 5,” said Krishnan, who supplies palm tubers to Madurai and Thoothukudi markets from Ramanathapuram.