Consumers of piped natural gas offered several incentives in Ramanathapuram regions

April 24, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

AG & P Pratham, a leading natural gas supplier, has a plan to expand its Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure in Rameswaram, Paramakudi, and Ramanathapuram regions by covering over 41,500 households in eight years.

The gas supplier has extended the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) National Domestic PNG drive till May 31 for expediting the adoption of PNG among households in Ramanathapuram.

Under the drive, consumers can get incentives, including one month of free gas, zero security deposit, zero registration fees, zero EMI, and zero rental charges.

New consumers can avail a waiver of the registration fee charged at ₹ 354 and a security deposit of ₹ 6,000, Regional Head of Ramanathapuram Geographical Area at AG & P Pratham Esakkimuthu Poomari told reporters here on Wednesday.

The company said it would facilitate seamless transition to cleaner energy solutions by offering uninterrupted supply and significant cost savings of 30% compared to LPG cylinders.

The company would add six more compress natural gas stations in addition to the existing six to meet the rising demand of a cost-effective, alternative fuel in the transport segment.

