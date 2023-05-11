Consumer panel directs Apple India to replace defective laptop

May 11, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Apple India to replace the defective laptop of a consumer with a new one which shall be without any defect or to pay the actual value of the laptop costing ₹1.28 lakh with 12% interest.

The Commission comprising president N. Pari and members K.A. Vimala and K. Velumani directed Apple India to also pay ₹1 lakh to the complainant S.A. Mohamed Ashik of Madurai as compensation and ₹5,000 as cost of the complaint.

The complainant had filed the complaint seeking a direction to Apple India to replace the defective laptop with a new one. He said that he purchased the laptop worth Rs. 1.28 lakh in 2021. However, there were issues related to the performance of the laptop.

Mr. Mohamed Ashik said he noticed booting problems and performance-related issues. He also complained of overheating. He said that this was due to a manufacturing defect and raised a complaint. He complained that the laptop crashed, failed to respond to commands and could not be switched back to normalcy. Though the complaints were raised, the issue was not rectified. Therefore, he preferred a complaint before the Commission, he said.

The Commission held that it was proved that a defective laptop was sold to the complainant. The manufacturer was liable to replace it with a new one of similar description which shall be free from any defect or to pay the actual value of the laptop with interest within two months of the order, the Commission said.