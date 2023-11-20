HamberMenu
Consumer forum orders municipal commissioner, contractor to pay compensation of ₹ 20,000

November 20, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum has directed Srivilliputtur Municipal Commissioner and the contractor of a public toilet in Srivilliputtur bus stand to pay a compensation of ₹ 20,000 for having collected excess amount of ₹ 4 from a resident of Watrap for using the urinal in 2018.

In its order dated November 18, the presiding officer of the forum S.J. Chakravarthi and member M. Muthulakshmi have ordered that the contractor Sadaiappan should repay the excess amount of ₹ 4 to the complainant V.V.S. Sundaram.

However, the compensation of ₹ 20,000 for causing mental agony to the complainant and ₹ 10,000 towards his case expenditure should be paid either jointly or separately by the Commissioner and the contractor within six weeks.

Failure to comply with the order would attract an interest rate of 9% on the compensation amount, the forum said.

In his complaint, Sundaram said that he was forced to pay ₹ 5 for using the urinal despite the fact that the actual charge should have been only ₹ 1 for using the urinal and ₹ 2 for the toilet.

He also charged that the man had made fun of him for insisting to paying only ₹ 1 for using the urinal. Besides, no notice board on the actual charges was put up for public viewing outside the public toilet.

Similarly, the man who collected the money did not give a receipt for the collected amount.

The Commissioner had maintained before the forum that the contractor was complying with all rules and there were no other complaint against the contractor.

The contractor said that Sundaram had foisted a false complaint due to previous enmity.

