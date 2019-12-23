Consumer forum member moves HC for payment of salary

MADURAI

A non-judicial member of Tamil Nadu State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court over non-payment of salary since September 2018.

In his petition, S.M. Murugeshan from Madurai said he was appointed a whole-time non-judicial member of the forum in 2015. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had taken cognisance of different conditions of service of members of consumer fora at State and district levels. In 2016, the court constituted a committee to bring about uniformity in conditions of service of the members of such fora and improve the infrastructure in the consumer foraacross the country. The State governments were directed to frame guidelines in this regard.

Pursuant to the order , The Consumer Protection (Salary, Allowances and Conditions of Service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2018, came into force.

As per the Rules, a member of the State Commission should be paid a remuneration equivalent to that of an Additional Secretary in the State government. The Rules also stated that the members were entitled to House Rent Allowance and Transport Allowance, the petitioner said.

The salary, remuneration and other allowances should be defrayed from the consolidated fund of the State government. Being a self-drawing authority, the petitioner said, he had submitted his pay bills, but they were returned without any reason being cited.

He claimed that he and another non-judicial member were not paid the remuneration since 2018. Though several representations were sent to the authorities concerned in this regard no action had been taken so far. The petitioner said he had been working without remuneration.

He sought a direction to the Central and State governments to prepare the pay bill as per the 2018 Rules and disburse the amount along with arrears. Justice M.S. Ramesh ordered notice to the Centre and State. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till January 21, 2020.