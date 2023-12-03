Consumer forum directs banks to return gold jewels to farmer giving benefit of loan waiver scheme

December 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Virudhunagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the Manager of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank (PACB) and Virudhunagar District Central Cooperative (VDCC) Bank to pay a compensation of ₹ 50,000 to a farmer for attempting to collect excess interest on agricultural jewel loan (AJL).

The forum president S.J. Chakkravarthi and member M. Muthulakshmi, in their order dated November 30, also found the Manager of PACB, Inamreddiyapatti, and Managing Director, VDCC Bank, not giving the member of the PACB, M. Vijaya, of Chinnathathampatti, the benefit of jewel loan waiver scheme announced by the State Government.

The farmer had got the AJL of ₹ 1.26 lakh in November 2018. She had approached the society manager for retrieving the jewel by repaying the loan with 7% interest before the deadline of January 2019.

However, the manager had refused to return the gold claiming that the member had to pay an interest of 1.50% a month treating the loan as ordinary loan and not as AGL which comes with an interest subsidy.

Despite several pleas with the PACB manager and the VDCC bank Managing Director, the farmer was not allowed to take back her jewels. They threatened the member of auctioning her jewels if she did not repay the loan with higher interest.

Subsequently, the State Government had announced AJL waiver in February 2021 and the society extended this benefit to the complainant.

The forum directed the respondents to resolve the AJL as per the provisions of loan waiver scheme and hand over the gold jewels to the complainant. The respondents should either jointly or separately pay the compensation of ₹ 50,000 for her mental agony and ₹ 10,000 towards litigation fees.

The entire loan amount of ₹ 1.26 lakh along with interest should be waived off within 6 weeks, the forum directed.

