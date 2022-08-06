Madurai

Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission files case against advocate

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI August 06, 2022
Updated: August 06, 2022 17:11 IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president here has filed a case against an advocate for allegedly filing cases before the Commission in the names of various persons without their knowledge.

 Sources in the District Consumer Court here said advocate Brammanayagam alias Bramma had filed a few hundred cases against various business establishments in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts seeking compensation for alleged defective service or having allegedly sold defective or inferior products. However, he had reportedly filed some of these cases before the Commission without the knowledge of the complainants.

 When a person from Palayamkottai came to know that around 10 cases had been filed before the Commission in his name without his knowledge, he filed a complaint with president of the Commission Gladstone Blessed Tagore, a retired judge.

 Subsequently, Mr. Gladstone Blessed Tagore filed the case, which has been admitted in Judicial Magistrate Court, which posted the case for the first hearing on August 22.

