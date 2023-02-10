Consumer court orders TNSTC to pay ₹25,015 to bus commuter

February 10, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - THENI

Consumer court judge R. Sundar on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Sholavandan depot) to pay ₹25,015 to a commuter for deficiency in service and mental agony.

According to complainant’s advocate J. Thirumalai Venkatesan, his client Prem Sudakar of Periyakulam boarded a bus from Madurai to Periyakulam on August 5, 2022. As the conductor had charged ₹65 as fare to Periyakulam, when the commuter had sought a reason for seeking higher fare, he was told that it was an Express service and hence they charged ₹15 more.

However, according to the commuter, the bus took over two hours to reach the destination and also stopped at every bus stop. Hence, he contended that it was not an Express service as claimed by the conductor and demanded a refund of the excess fare.

As the conductor did not refund, he approached the court. The court directed TNSTC to pay ₹25,015 towards deficiency in service and mental agony and also ordered to repay the excess fare of ₹15.