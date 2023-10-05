HamberMenu
Consumer court directs insurance firm to pay compensation

October 05, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram District Consumer Court has directed a Mumbai-based insurance company to pay compensation of ₹5.96 lakh to a petitioner for negligence and mental agony, among other charges.

In her petition, T. Hemalatha said her mother Saravanakumari purchased a car from a Tata Motors dealer in Madurai in September 2020 with a loan from a Mumbai-based finance firm. The vehicle was also insured.

In November 2021, Saravanakumari died. The family members did not remit the EMI to the finance company since the demise of the borrower. Under such circumstances, the finance company initiated action for recovery. However, Hemalatha stated that the insurance company had to pay them compensation since her mother was no more.

The insurance company, it is said, stated that the policy was not in the name of Saravanakumari, but her son Ram Prasath, who was alive. Hence, they cannot give any compensation.

When Hemalatha pleaded that the insurance premium was wrongly remitted in her brother’s name and that it could not be taken as an excuse, the Consumer Court headed by Balasubramanian and members, G Solomonraj and Namasivayam, directed the insurance company to settle the borrower’s outstanding dues to the finance firm and also pay compensation to the petitioner for mental agony and negligence with costs.

