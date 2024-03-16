Consultation meeting to educate rural conservancy workers about their rights held in Madurai

March 16, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MADURAI

A district-level consultation meeting to make panchayat-level conservancy workers aware of their fundamental rights and labour rights was held at Soco trust in Madurai on Saturday.

The conservancy workers from Madurai and nearby districts shared their grievances and issues faced by them at the workplace.

Advocate Philomin Raj of Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee, who organised the meeting, said the conservancy workers from villages, unlike those from urban areas, were not aware of their rights And, despite working under miserable conditions they could not voice their grievances to authorities.

“Either they are unaware of their rights or afraid to represent their issues due to absence of any associations to represent them.” he added.

While several issues such as poor wages, delay in issuing their salaries and unequal payments were being faced by conservancy workers for decades, they could not voice their grievances as they were never considered government employees. “Irregular working hours and temporary nature of work are some of the issues regularly faced by them. As the workers do not get service regularisation, they cannot avail themselves of a decent pay. With the minimal pay, they are not able to run a decent life,” he said.

“The State government should implement the directions of both the High Court and the Supreme Court in improving the livelihoods of conservancy workers. Considering the nature of the work, their basic pay should be increased from ₹5,000 to at least ₹15,000,” he said.

Speaking about the discrimination faced by the workers, he said the government should take steps to avoid allotting conservancy works to a particular community, which leads to stigmatisation of the community members.