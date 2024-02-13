Constructions across Kollidam: State to submit action taken report

February 13, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to file an action taken report on a contempt petition pertaining to acquisition of land for construction of barrages, bridges and head sluices across the Coleroon (Kollidam) and compensation to be paid to farmers.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report on the contempt petition filed by Sundara Vimalanathan of Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

In 2019, the petitioner had filed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to pay compensation to the farmers as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for the lands to be acquired.

In 2021, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to the authorities concerned to initiate negotiations with landowners and settle the issue within 12 weeks. The petitioner filed the present contempt petition stating that despite the court order, no negotiations were initiated and the construction works had started.

During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that some of the lands in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts were required for the construction works, and in Thanjavur district some lands were required to form a water storage area.

While compensation was paid for the lands acquired in Mayiladuthurai district, the process was in progress in Cuddalore district. The negotiations for land acquisition would be conducted in Thanjavur district on February 14. Farmers would be given an option of compensation for the land acquired or compensation for crop loss in case of submersion, it was submitted. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

