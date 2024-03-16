Constructions across Kollidam: HC modifies interim order

March 16, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has modified an earlier interim order that restrained Public Works Department from proceeding with the construction of barrages, bridges and head sluices across river Coleroon (Kollidam).

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar observed that the earlier interim order would be applicable to the works in Thanjavur district. The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by Sundara Vimalanathan of the Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

In 2019, the petitioner had filed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to pay compensation to farmers as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for the lands to be acquired.

In 2021, the court disposed of the petition with a direction to the authorities to initiate negotiations with landowners and settle the issue within 12 weeks. The petitioner filed the present contempt petition stating that despite the court order, no negotiations were initiated and the construction works had started.

Earlier, the State had told the court that some of the lands in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts were required for the construction works, and in Thanjavur district some lands were required to form a water storage area. While compensation was paid for the lands acquired in Mayiladuthurai district, the process was in progress in Cuddalore district.

