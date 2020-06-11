Construction workers want adequate financial aid

MADURAI

A Madurai-based construction workers welfare association moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking a direction to the State government to grant COVID-19 financial aid to all registered construction workers irrespective of renewal of their membership.

The petitioner, P. Ponkumar of Thamizhaga Kattida Thozhilalar Madhiya Sangam, said 33 lakh construction workers were enrolled in Construction Workers Welfare Association. Due to various reasons many of them had not renewed their membership. Most of them were illiterate and ignorant, and found the renewal process cumbersome, he said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government announced a financial assistance of ₹1,000 to unorganised sector workers. Subsequently, another instalment of financial assistance to the tune of ₹1,000 was announced, in addition to essential committees like rice, dhal, oil, etc., that were provided to them.

But, only 12.13 lakh (36%) construction workers were members of the Association, who were entitled to the financial assistance. Even 30% to 40% of the registered members were yet to receive the benefit, the petitioner said, adding the relief of ₹1,000 was not sufficient.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board was collecting 1% cess of the total estimated cost of construction towards the welfare fund meant for the workers. This fund must be utilised for their welfare in these trying times, he said. Further, he said the State government’s financial assistance must be enhanced to ₹5,000.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi issued notice to the State government and adjourned the hearing till June 17.