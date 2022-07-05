Construction workers stage protest

Over 200 members of Construction Workers Federation of India (CWFI), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), led by CITU district president K Prabhakaran, staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding an increase in monthly pension and payment of pension to women members after they attained 55 years of age.

They wanted anomalies in online registration of the Labour Welfare Board to be set right and steps to receive petitions directly. They demanded ₹1 lakh in the event of natural death of a worker and an increase in marriage assistance to ₹50,000.

They sought steps to fill vacancies in the Welfare Board Office in Dindigul and regularisation of those who were recruited on contract basis. They demanded a separate welfare board for head-load workers. Establishment of a district monitoring committee and conduct of monthly meetings were their other demands.

CITU district secretary K.R. Ganesan and CWFI district president M. Murugesan participated in the protest.