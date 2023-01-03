Construction workers protest seeking increase in monthly pension

January 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Construction Workers Federation of India (CWFI), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in Nagal Nagar on Tuesday demanding an increase in monthly pension.

Led by CITU district secretary K.R. Ganesan and CWFI district president M. Murugesan, their demands included the State to sanction pension to women construction workers when they attain 55 years of age, for officials to stop burdening the employees under the pretext of undertaking inspections. They also wanted monthly pension to be raised to ₹3,000 per month.

They sought for the vacancies to be filled at the Welfare Board Office in Dindigul and for the authorities to expedite the disposal of long-pending petitions.

The protestors also urged the State to expedite sanctioning money under the housing scheme launched for construction workers who are registered members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, and inclusion of saris and dhoties in the Pongal gift hamper.

Its State committee members S. Pushpam, T. Theethan, CWFI district secretary K. Prabhakaran and others were present.