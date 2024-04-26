ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker murders wife, ends life

April 26, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

After murdering his wife, a construction worker ended his life near Thiruvenkatam on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said construction worker Karuppasamy, 65, of Paaraipatti near Keezha Thiruvenkatam in the district had a domestic quarrel with his wife Seethai, 65, on Wednesday night. At one point, Karuppasamy attacked Seethai with a log in which the lady died on the spot. Fearing police action, Karuppasamy attempted to end his life.

 After the neighbours noticed the murder of Seethai, they informed Thiruvenkatam police, who sent the body to Sankarankovil Government Hospital for a post-mortem and Karuppasamy for treatment. However, he died later.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US