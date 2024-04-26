Construction worker murders wife, ends life

April 26, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TENKASI

After murdering his wife, a construction worker ended his life near Thiruvenkatam on Wednesday night.

Police said construction worker Karuppasamy, 65, of Paaraipatti near Keezha Thiruvenkatam in the district had a domestic quarrel with his wife Seethai, 65, on Wednesday night. At one point, Karuppasamy attacked Seethai with a log in which the lady died on the spot. Fearing police action, Karuppasamy attempted to end his life.

After the neighbours noticed the murder of Seethai, they informed Thiruvenkatam police, who sent the body to Sankarankovil Government Hospital for a post-mortem and Karuppasamy for treatment. However, he died later.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

