A wordy quarrel between two men led to the murder of a construction worker, P. Saravanan (43) at K. Unnipatti bus stop under Kalligudi police station limits, on Saturday night.

The police have arrested the accused, T. Periyasamy (60). The police said that both of them had previous enmity.

When Saravanan was walking near the bus stop, Periyasamy stabbed him with a knife and he died on the spot at around 10 p.m.

Kalligudi police are investigating.