ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker murdered in Tirunelveli

December 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man, identified as R. Santhiagu, was murdered by two persons near Karupanthurai police outpost on Monday night.

Police said on Tuesday that the two armed men attacked Santhiagu, a construction worker, who was waiting at a bus stop. He died on the spot. The motive for the murder is yet to be known. A case of murder has been registered. The relatives of the victim have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Special teams have been formed to secure the accused, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US