Construction worker murdered in Tirunelveli

A 29-year-old man, identified as R. Santhiagu, was murdered by two persons near Karupanthurai police outpost on Monday night.
Police said on Tuesday that the two armed men attacked Santhiagu, a construction worker, who was waiting at a bus stop. He died on the spot. The motive for the murder is yet to be known. A case of murder has been registered. The relatives of the victim have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Special teams have been formed to secure the accused, police said.
COMMents
SHARE