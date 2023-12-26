GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction worker murdered in Tirunelveli

December 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man, identified as R. Santhiagu, was murdered by two persons near Karupanthurai police outpost on Monday night.

Police said on Tuesday that the two armed men attacked Santhiagu, a construction worker, who was waiting at a bus stop. He died on the spot. The motive for the murder is yet to be known. A case of murder has been registered. The relatives of the victim have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Special teams have been formed to secure the accused, police said.

