Construction worker murdered in Tirunelveli

Tension gripped Thatchanallur area here on Saturday after a construction worker was hacked to death by a three-member armed gang.

Police said the armed gang hacked to death T. Petchiraj, 26, from Paalkattalai near here even as he was going for work on a bike with his relative on Saturday morning.

During investigation, police found that Petchiraj had been cited as an accused in the murder of earthmover driver Maasaanamurthy in January 2020. When Maasaanamurthy was consuming liquor with his friends to celebrate ‘Pongal’, he was abducted by a gang that murdered him.

Police arrested Petchiraj along with nine others in connection with the murder of Maasaanamurthy.

Police hence suspect that Petchiraj might have been murdered in retaliation.

The relatives of Petchiraj and the residents of Paalkattalai blocked vehicular traffic on the busy North Bypass Road after the murder and also prevented the police from sending the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

After Commissioner of Police Avinash Kumar held talks with the protestors and assured them that the suspects would be arrested at the earliest, the agitation was withdrawn.

Thatchanallur police have registered a case.