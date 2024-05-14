ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker murdered in Tirunelveli village

Published - May 14, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker was hacked to death on Monday night due to prior enmity.

 Police said that the worker, R. Ranjit, 26, of Vallavankottai near Seethaparpanallur was consuming liquor with his friends along Vallavankottai – Madhavakurichi Road on Monday night. Even as they were consuming liquor, Arunkumar, 23, also from Vallavankottai, came to the spot and allegedly hacked Ranjit who died on the spot.

 Following information from Ranjit’s friends, the Seethaparpanallur police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

 When the police picked up Arun Kumar, he told the police that Ranjit’s brother, who verbally abused Arun Kumar’s wife a few days ago, got thrashed by Arun Kumar.

While consuming liquor along with his friends, Ranjit called Arun Kumar over the phone and warned of dire consequences for having beaten up his brother. Agitated over this, Arun Kumar came to the spot and hacked Ranjit to death, the police said.

 Further investigations are on.

