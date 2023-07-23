ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker murdered in Rajapalayam

July 23, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A construction worker, C. Rayappan, 52, was killed when his friend K. Kartheeswaran hit him with the picture tube of an old television set at Indira Nagar junction under Rajapalayam North police station limits on Saturday night.

Police said Rayappan, who does centring work, used to buy liquor for Kartheeswaran. On Saturday night, he shouted at his friend that he would no longer buy liquor for him and that Kartheeswaran should reciprocate by buying liquor for him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After a heated exchange of words, Kartheeswaran, who was standing outside an electronics mechanic shop, picked up the picture tube of a TV set and hit Rayappan. on the head Rayappan was rushed to the Government hospital here. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Rajapalayam North police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US