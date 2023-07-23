HamberMenu
Construction worker murdered in Rajapalayam

July 23, 2023

Sundar S 5988

A construction worker, C. Rayappan, 52, was killed when his friend K. Kartheeswaran hit him with the picture tube of an old television set at Indira Nagar junction under Rajapalayam North police station limits on Saturday night.

Police said Rayappan, who does centring work, used to buy liquor for Kartheeswaran. On Saturday night, he shouted at his friend that he would no longer buy liquor for him and that Kartheeswaran should reciprocate by buying liquor for him.

After a heated exchange of words, Kartheeswaran, who was standing outside an electronics mechanic shop, picked up the picture tube of a TV set and hit Rayappan. on the head Rayappan was rushed to the Government hospital here. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Rajapalayam North police are investigating.

