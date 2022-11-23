Construction worker killed near Virudhunagar

November 23, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

Virudhunagar

A construction worker from Jharkhand was killed after falling to the ground as the scaffolding put up for constructing a building on a cement factory premises came down crashing at R.R. Nagar on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as S. Hari Om Kumar (20) from Jharkhand. He was killed on the spot at around 2.30 p.m.

Another worker also from the same State, N. Radesh Shyam (24) suffered bleeding injuries.

While the body has been taken to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital, the injured was admitted to the Government hospital in Sattur.

Vachchakarapatti police are investigating.