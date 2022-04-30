Construction worker hacks to death mason

The Vadaseri police are on the lookout for a construction worker who allegedly hacked to death a mason on Friday night.

Police said mason Murugan, 46, of Aruguvilai in Krishnankovil and labourer Muthuramalingam would consume liquor after the day’s work was done. When they were in an inebriated condition recently, an argument broke-out between Murugan and Muthuramalingam.

Agitated over this, Muthuramalingam hacked to death Murugan when the latter was going to his house on a bicycle.

The Vadaseri police have registered a case.