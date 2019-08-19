Construction worker hacked to death

TIRUNELVELI

A construction worker was murdered by an armed gang while his friend sustained cut injury on the back at Karuppanthurai near Tirunelveli Junction on Sunday night.

Police said construction worker A. Manikandan, 27, of Karuppanthurai under Tirunelveli Junction police station limits, was speaking with his friends Mariappan alias Madhan, 25, Ganesan, 26, and Saravanan, 27, while sitting on a roadside culvert near their houses on Sunday night. Even as the friends were speaking, six persons who came to the spot on three bikes, hacked Manikandan and Mariappan.

While Mariappan suffered a cut injury on his back and managed to run away, the machete that landed on Manikandan’s leg crippled him on the spot. Even as he was lying on the ground, the armed gang hacked him to death and escaped.

Demanding the immediate arrest of the murderers, relatives of Manikandan blocked the Karuppanthurai main road. However, Commissioner of Police N. Bhaskaran and Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Saravanan pacified the protesters after prolonged talks with them and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem in the small hours of Monday.

As the murder triggered tension in and around Karuppanthurai, police were deployed. Four police special teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

During investigation, police found that the murderers were from nearby Vilagam area and belonging to another caste. Police said the youths of Karuppanthurai, while standing on the middle of the narrow road, used to speak on their mobile phones in the night. When the youths from Vilagam crossed this point in the night on their bikes, the obstruction by the Karuppanthurai youths had led to a heated altercation between the two sides.

Moreover, Manikandan allegedly assaulted a youth from the other community for reportedly damaging the flex banner carrying the photo of his caste leader.

As this problem continued on a few occasions, it might have led to the murder of Manikandan, the police suspect.