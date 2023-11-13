HamberMenu
Construction worker found murdered in Tirunelveli

November 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker was found murdered in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

 Police said Julius Kumar, 41, of Thingalsanthai in Kanniyakumari district was working at a building site in a private engineering college at Mela Thediyoor. He was staying on the college premises along with other construction workers. After he was found murdered, other construction workers alerted Munneerpallam police, who sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

 During investigation, the police found that Julius Kumar had a quarrel with three others at the construction site and, hence, they suspect that this could be behind the murder. When the police brought a sniffer dog to the scene of crime, the animal sniffed out the sickle used for the murder from another spot on the college premises. The weapon was handed over to fingerprint experts.

 The police collected CCTV footage from shops on Tirunelveli - Ambasamudram highway, which apparently did not yield any clue. Hence, they suspect that the killers might have escaped via the forest behind the college after orchestrating the crime.

 Munneerpallam police have registered a case.

