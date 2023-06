June 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

A worker, T. Palanisamy (58), involved in construction of a building at the Sivakasi bus stand, was electrocuted to death, on Friday.

The police said that the deceased, from Erode, accidentally touched a powerline and was electrocuted. He fell down and died on the spot. Another worker, K. Mahalingam, was injured due to the electrocution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been admitted to the Government Hospital here, the police said.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.