June 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

A worker, T. Palanisamy (58), involved in construction of a building at the Sivakasi bus stand, was electrocuted to death, on Friday.

The police said that the deceased, from Erode, accidentally touched a powerline and was electrocuted. He fell down and died on the spot. Another worker, K. Mahalingam, was injured due to the electrocution.

He has been admitted to the Government Hospital here, the police said.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.