Construction work at Kandigaiperi hospital gains momentum

The second phase renovation work at the hospital in Kandigaiperi, which has been initiated at a cost of ₹28.90 crore to lessen the burden of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) has finally gained momentum.

The decades-old hospital at Kandigaiperi, administered by the Tirunelveli Corporation, was handed over to the TVMCH a few years ago with the objective of upgrading it with more facilities to serve in the best possible manner the public especially pregnant women coming for treatment from Alangulam, Paavoorchathram and other adjoining areas. Subsequently, doctors from TVMCH were being posted there. This has lessened the burden of the TVMCH which serves patients from all southern districts.

Now, the expansion and renovation of the hospital has been taken-up on an outlay of ₹28.90 crore. The project, being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, will have 5,329.54 square meters with two floors.

While the ground floor will house the emergency and trauma care section and the out-patient section on 1,868.48 square meter, the first floor will have integrated maternal and paediatric wards and general medicine (women) ward on 1,756 square meter

The second floor will have operation theatres, recovery room and general medicine (men) sections with 1,559.43 square meter while the terrace will have the headroom and mechanical rooms in 145.15 square meter.

Reviewing the ongoing construction on Thursday, Collector V. Vishnu asked the Public Works Department officials to complete the work on an early note to serve the public in the best possible way, particularly during the pandemic.