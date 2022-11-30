Construction of shops in violation of plan approval rampant in Thoothukudi: Mayor

November 30, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

More than 90% of the shops in the corporation limits had been built with a lot of deviations and in violation of the building plan approval given by the urban civic body, Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy has admitted.

Raising the issue on sealing of shops built in violation of the approval in the council meeting held here on Wednesday, DMK councillor P. Ramakrishnan of ward 45 said the corporation officials, who should have stopped the construction of shops without proper permission from the urban civic body or built in violation of the approval, were sealing the buildings for violation and thereby disrupting the business.

DMK councilor S.P. Kanagaraj of ward 31 also said the corporation had issued demolition notice to a shop which had been built with a house in his ward.

“Besides affecting revenue of the corporation, the stand of officials will earn bad name for the DMK. How can we approach them for getting votes during the elections?” Mr. Ramakrishnan asked.

Mr. Jegan replied that more than 90% of the shops within Thoothukudi Corporation limits had been built in violation of the building plan approval. “If we (corporation) have to take action against the violators, we’ll have to either seal or demolish more than 90% of the shops in the town. However, we’re sealing the shops built with violations and hampering movement of the public. We are doing it only after issuing proper notice in advance,” Mr. Jegan said.

Commissioner T. Charusree said the corporation was taking action only against new shops which had been built recently in violation of the approval.

“We’re repeatedly telling the people to get proper permission from the corporation for carrying out any construction. If we don’t take action against the violators, it will encourage everyone to violate the rules which cannot be permitted. We are taking action against the shops coming up with building plan violations. The councillors should think of the welfare of four lakh-odd people living within the corporation instead of supporting the violators,” Ms. Charusree said.

Despite opposition from CPI (M) councillor R. Muthumari, the council decided to hand over the operation and maintenance of the traffic park near VOC College to a private agency.

“If the traffic park is handed over to a private agency, it will become a commercial venture to spoil the very objective behind creating the park,” the councillor said. Ignoring it, the council passed the resolution.

The resolution moved by Mr. Jegan on changing the name ‘Tooveypuram West’ in the property records as ‘Anna Nagar’ was passed unanimously.

Today’s council meeting also resolved to execute drinking water works, construct drainage channels and culverts and install new streetlights on an outlay of Rs. 41.02 crore.