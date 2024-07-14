ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of new govt. arts and science college begins in Reddiarchatram

Published - July 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Minister I. Periyasamy takes part in the boomi puja at Reddiyarchathiram near Dindigul.

A bhoomi puja was performed on Saturday for construction of a new multi-storeyed building to house the government arts and science college at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy said the State government had earmarked ₹13 crore for the building. The proposal to construct a government college was made in the DMK’s manifesto and it was implemented on July 7, 2022. Since then, the college was functioning from a rented premises. Soon, the students would have their own buildings.

He further said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had promised to give higher education to all people. Financial shortcomings should not stand in the way of access to knowledge. Hence, the objective of opening higher education institutions was made a reality.

He also said the government would provide state-of-the-art facilities for the students in the new building, which would have spacious classrooms and library, among others.

Collector M.N. Poongodi and other officials participated in the ceremony, a press release said.

