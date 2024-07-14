Construction of new govt. arts and science college begins in Reddiarchatram

A bhoomi puja was performed on Saturday for construction of a new multi-storeyed building to house the government arts and science college at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy said the State government had earmarked ₹13 crore for the building. The proposal to construct a government college was made in the DMK’s manifesto and it was implemented on July 7, 2022. Since then, the college was functioning from a rented premises. Soon, the students would have their own buildings.

He further said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had promised to give higher education to all people. Financial shortcomings should not stand in the way of access to knowledge. Hence, the objective of opening higher education institutions was made a reality.

He also said the government would provide state-of-the-art facilities for the students in the new building, which would have spacious classrooms and library, among others.

Collector M.N. Poongodi and other officials participated in the ceremony, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.