Construction of multi-level car parking facility near Meenakshi temple to be completed next month, Minister says

Madurai

07 September 2020 16:12 IST

The construction of the multi-level car parking facility on North Aavani Moola Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission, is due to be completed by October 2020, said Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, on Monday.

The Minister, along with the Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inspected the progress of the project, which is being carried out at a cost of ₹40 crore. This facility will have two levels of underground parking, which can accommodate 110 four-wheelers and 1,401 two-wheelers. A senior Corporation official said that the ground floor and first floor will be a tourist plaza, where shops will sell items that showcase the heritage of the city.

Currently, the Smart fruit market at Mattuthavani has been completed under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹12 crore, said the Minister.

Other smart city projects including the reconstruction of the Periyar bus stand at a cost of ₹162 crore, rejuvenation of Vaigai River at a cost of ₹81 crore, construction of smart roads on four Masi streets at a cost of ₹53 crore and construction of a convention centre at Tamukkam grounds at a cost of ₹46 crore, are planned to be completed by March 2021. The heritage makeover of important monuments around Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple at a cost of ₹38 crore is planned to be completed by December 2020.

The laying of underground drainage facilities for newly-added wards in the northern part of the city, which is being carried out at a cost of ₹291 crore, will be completed by May 2022, added the Minister.

Mr. Raju said that the Mullaperiyar drinking water project being carried out at a cost of ₹1,020 crore will help ensure that there is no drinking water shortage in the city.