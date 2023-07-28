Construction of houses begins for 2 Kani Tribal families in Western Ghats

July 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar on Thursday inaugurated the construction of two houses for Kani Tribal families living in Silaangundru hamlet of Petchippaarai village panchayat in the Western Ghats.

When he visited the Kani Tribal families living deep inside the dense forest near Petchipaarai on March 21, the Collector handed over solar lights to nine families in Silaangundru including four Kani Tribal families. These solar lights are lighting their houses now as no power connection exists.

As the four tribal families of Silaangundru then appealed to the Collector to sanction permanent concrete houses, drinking water, road etc., Mr. Sridhar sanctioned houses for two families while the work on getting sanction for construction of houses for remaining two families has reached the final stage.

When Mr. Sridhar visited Silaangundru on Thursday, he formally inaugurated the construction of the two houses in the hamlet, each costing ₹2.30 lakh, and visited the badly damaged houses of beneficiaries Usha Rani and Chellammal. “The remaining two families will also get their houses very soon,” the Collector assured.

Mr. Sridhar, who was on his way to Silaangundru, visited the Government Tribal Residential School at Manalodai and distributed sweets to the students of the school. Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja and Assistant Collectors (Training) Kunal Yadhav and Rajat accompanied him.

